NECAC is offering free air conditioners to qualifying elderly and disabled residents of Macon and Shelby counties.
The 13 window units were donated by Macon Electric Cooperative. Income-qualifying elderly and disabled customers living in the two counties may participate.
“We encourage elderly and disabled customers of Macon Electric Cooperative in the two counties to give us a call and set up an appointment,” said NECAC spokeswoman Kayla Wasson. “It’s very important that as temperatures rise, people the most at risk for health problems stay cool.”
Applicants should bring to their appointments a Social Security card for everyone in the household, proof of the last two months income and their latest Macon Electric Cooperative bill. Air conditioners are available at no cost on a first-come, first-served basis.
To make an appointment or for more information, call the NECAC Macon County Service Center, 907 Highway PP in Macon, at 660-385-4616, or the NECAC Shelby County Service Center, 204 E. Third in Shelbyville, at 573-633-2210.
