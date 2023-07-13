BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — A job training program developed by the North East Community Action Corporation is getting recognition from the federal government.
Jeanna Caldwell of the U.S. Department of Labor presented certificates July 12 to six graduates of the NECAC apprenticeship program. Three other NECAC team members were recognized for achieving energy audit status. Caldwell called the program a success.
“We believe that the earn and learn method of registered apprenticeship is the premier way to be able to learn as you need to be successful in the workforce, and we are very appreciative of this program,” said Caldwell, DOL Apprenticeship and Training Representative. “We’re looking forward to working with NECAC to be able to develop new programs in in-demand programs.”
“We went from two graduates last year to nine this year, which speaks well to not only our graduates but to the weatherization directors and supervisors who mentored them in the areas of responsibility this program covers to ensure they had the knowledge and skills expected of a graduate,” said NECAC President and Chief Executive Officer Dan Page. “It also speaks well as an acknowledgement of the program’s worth. They, like you and I, are not going to invest an entire year of our lives to reach a goal unless it means something, and this program means something.”
Dan McDowell, state technical weatherization supervisor for the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, has experience with apprenticeships and said the program offers graduates endless job opportunities.
“The energy sector is the fastest growing sector nationwide,” McDowell said. “You guys have chosen a really good time to make that commitment and take the step through being in the apprenticeship program and now graduating to a huge career opportunity and path that will take you essentially anywhere you want to go.”
The six new apprenticeship graduates are Brandon Warren, Jacob Niffen, Brenden Henderson, Andrew Mackey, Zaqry Uplinger and Jacob Schler. Receiving certificates as energy auditors were James Patrick, Clintan Caldwell and Tom Branham.
“We are very excited to have six more people complete their apprenticeship and three others become energy auditors,” said NECAC Deputy Director for Housing Development Programs Carla Potts. “The training, both classroom and on-the-job, has been invaluable and has made them better employees. The apprenticeships are a pathway to not just a job, but a career in home energy conservation.”
Others attending the ceremony were Pike County Commissioner and NECAC Pike County Board Member Tommy Wallace; NECAC Pike County Board Member Curt Mitchell; Bowling Green Mayor Jim Arico; and NECAC Weatherization Directors Eric Benn and Brittany Wasson.
The apprentice program was developed by NECAC in partnership with the U.S. Department of Labor, Missouri Department of Labor, the Northeast Missouri Workforce Development Board and Pike-Lincoln Technical Center.
The goal is to provide newly-hired weatherization employees with skills that will allow them to work in a variety of construction and energy job fields.
The NECAC effort began in March 2021. The program consists of 144 hours of classroom learning and 2,000 hours of on-the-job education. Upon completion, participants earn a Department of Labor certification as a home performance laborer.
NECAC showcases the apprenticeship as a model for weatherization across the country. More information is available by calling NECAC at 573-324-6622.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.