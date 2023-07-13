NECAC draws more national recognition

The U.S. Department of Labor on July 12 recognized a job training apprenticeship program developed by the North East Community Action Corporation. Six graduates from the agency’s weatherization program were presented with certificates and three others were recognized for achieving energy auditor status. Pictured seated, from left, are NECAC Weatherization Director Eric Benn; U.S. Department of Labor Apprenticeship and Training Representative Jeanna Caldwell; NECAC Weatherization Director Brittany Wasson; NECAC Deputy Director for Housing Development Programs Carla Potts; NECAC President and Chief Executive Officer Dan Page; and Missouri Department of Natural Resources State Technical Weatherization Supervisor Dan McDowell. Pictured standing with certificates, from left, are NECAC’s Brandon Warren, Zaqry Uplinger, Brenden Henderson, Jacob Niffen, Andy Mackey, Jacob Schler, James Patrick, Clintan Caldwell and Tom Branham. Pictured in back at right are NECAC Board Members Tommy Wallace and Curt Mitchell, and Bowling Green Mayor Jim Arico.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

BOWLING GREEN, Mo. —  A job training program developed by the North East Community Action Corporation is getting recognition from the federal government.

Jeanna Caldwell of the U.S. Department of Labor presented certificates July 12 to six graduates of the NECAC apprenticeship program. Three other NECAC team members were recognized for achieving energy audit status. Caldwell called the program a success.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.