NECAC brings back the poverty simulator

BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — Teachers in the Bowling Green R-I school district will spend their next in-service day participating in a poverty simulation.
The event will be hosted by the not-for-profit North East Community Action Corp on Feb. 11, and this will be the first poverty simulation since Spring 2020 when they ceased due to COVID.
Brent Engel, public information officer for NECAC, said they are excited to bring back such an important program to schools and communities in the area.
“Poverty simulators are eye-openers,” he said. “It doesn’t matter how aware you are of economic conditions, you can learn something from this program.”
With anywhere from 60-80% of students typically qualifying for reduced cost meals in schools around Northeast Missouri, Engel said schools are a good indicator of the prevalence of poverty in the region.
Engel said many teachers and administrators see the effects of poverty in the classroom everyday, but that the program may help them spot families out there who no one knows needs help.
Teachers will step into the shoes of people around the community, and experience hardships some of their students might face daily.
When teachers step into the room they will receive a new identity, and their circumstances will depend on the luck of the draw.
“They are given a packet to show them their family dynamics; who works, how much, what the rent is and what their bills are,” said NECAC Community Services Programs Director Linda Fritz.
Scenarios include a variety of real-life hardships that many –but not all– go through, such as car accidents leading to no transportation or health problems leading to financial devastation. From job loss, daycare problems, and more, participants see what others go through daily.
The simulator takes them through a month in four 15-minute increments to represent a week where they go to work, take their kids to daycare or live the daily requirements of the hard-luck life they’ve been given.
Volunteers from NECAC, and sometimes the community, play various parts like a boss, banker, or police officer.
“It’s really an eye-opening experience,” Fritz said. “Even if you are familiar with the effects of poverty this program really helps you get a sense of just how difficult it can be to step inside someone’s shoes and live day to day.”
NECAC also sponsors a poverty simulation for kids through a program called Reality Enrichment And Life Lessons, or REALL. In this program, students portray people who didn’t finish high school and are struggling to find a job.
“At the end of the month, they have failed and they are frustrated,” Fritz said.
After that, students receive a proactive packet where they experience life as a high school graduate who might have gotten a college degree or learned a trade such as welding.
As they buy food and pay all their bills for the month, Fritz said the difference is notable in the kids as they interact in the proactive scenario.
“It opens up their eyes to needing to stay in school and be proactive now for their futures,” she said.
To arrange a poverty simulation at a school or community event, call NECAC at 573-324-6633.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.