National Tom Sawyer Days starts this week

HANNIBAL — This weekend will start with a bang as Hannibal Fourth of July festivities go into full swing.
The 67th annual National Tom Sawyer Days starts on Friday and will continue through Monday.
This Fourth of July tradition in Hannibal brings people from all over the world along with generations of Hannibal residents participating in the four days of festivities. From fence painting, frog jumping, carnival going, naming the official Tom and Becky and so much more — the long weekend always brings the promise of a great celebration.
Live Entertainment
A highlight of this year’s events will be the live performances, which is something that those at the Hannibal Jaycees, who coordinate National Tom Sawyer Days each year along with other Hannibal organizations.
The group has been working to bring back big-name performers since purchasing the amphitheater canopy from the City of Hannibal in 2018 and moving it from its previous location south of Bear Creek to 320 South Third St., where Tanyard Gardens is located.
This year’s lineup includes country singer Gabby Barrett who was named as Billboard’s top country female artist and ACM new female artist of the year in 2021. Barrett broke Billboard records with her 27-week chart-topping song “I Hope.”
Bobi Stevens, media relations for Hannibal Jaycees, said it has taken two years to nab the artist for Tom Sawyer Days and they are excited that she is coming.
This year’s lineup:
July 1: Creed Fisher with special guest The American Standard
July 2: Gabby Barrett with special guest King Calaway
July 3: Saving Abel with special guest Avenge The Fallen
Tanyard Gardens opens at 6 p.m. each night and tickets are available for purchase at the Hannibal Jaycees website.
Tom and Becky
It started with 24 semifinalists earlier this year and then came down to 10 when the Tom and Becky finalists were chosen in April.
On July 4 at noon the finalists will gather at Central Park as last year’s official Tom and Becky, Jaxon Lay and Greta Welch, make the traditional announcement of who they will hand their coveted titles to as “The Official Couple.”
The 2022 finalists for Tom are:
• Connor Hudson, son of Ben Hudson and Denise Morriss.
• Zachary Locke, son of Jeff and Kori Locke.
• Dallas Nichelson, son of Kevin and Michelle Nichelson.
• Landon Nichols, son of Jason and Chrystal Nichols.
• Azariah Tucker, son of James and Bobbi Jo Tucker.
The 2022 finalists for Becky are:
• Kendall Kurz, daughter of Brad and Sara Kurz.
• Mackenzie Livesay, daughter of Wesley and Cindy Livesay.
• Carlee McCoy, daughter of Darrell and Jamie McCoy and Daniel and Tisha Smith.
• Koryn Miller, daughter of Michael and Sarah Miller.
• Grace Munger, daughter of Nathan and Dawn Munger.
Although only two finalists will move on as the official couple of 2022-23, these top five girls and boys will all move on as “Goodwill Ambassadors” for the Tom and Becky program. From welcoming tourists at various events to welcoming new businesses at local ribbon-cutting ceremonies, all of the finalists will continue with their roles as Hannibal’s favorite couple throughout the year.
Pet Show
The 50th Annual Pet Show, sponsored by F&M Bank and Trust Co., is 1 p.m. Friday at Central Park.
The categories are: Best Dog, Best Cat, Best Trick, Most Patriotic, and Most Unusual.
This year the show, which had great success during the pandemic as a virtual show on Facebook, will also have a People’s Choice Contest which is open to everyone in the community.
“We’re happy to be back in Central Park for the 50th Annual F&M Bank and Trust Pet Show this year,” said Carl Watson, President of F&M Bank and Trust. “This being our 50th year, we are planning all sorts of special surprises that will be fun for everyone! The kids really enjoy showing off their pets and we really enjoy providing the opportunity for them to do so!”
Historically, the Pet Show is the one of the first events and symbolically kicks off National Tom Sawyer Days each year.
Anyone 13 & under who would like to participate can begin registering at the Central Park Pavilion at Noon and the show starts at 1:00. Winners will be featured on the F&M Bank Facebook page.
The People’s Choice Contest will launch Friday afternoon and the winner will be announced on Tuesday.
Hannibal’s Got Talent:
July 4 at 1 p.m. (show starts at 2 p.m.)
This competition proves each year that there is no shortage of talent in America’s hometown. From singers and dancers to magicians and comedians, solo performances or group performances — whatever act you want to bring to the stage — Hannibal’s Got Talent is a great place to showcase what you’ve got.
The show starts on the 4th of July at 2 p.m. and registration begins at 1 p.m. Early registration is also available on the Hannibal Jaycees website.
Contestants must bring their own music.
More information is available by contacting Emma Dooley at 573-406-5093 or Amanda Brown at 573-719-7253.
National Fence Painting Contest
July 2 from 1-3 p.m. and July 3 from 1-2 p.m.
Folks have been lining up to paint fences in Hannibal since Tom Sawyer tricked them into thinking it was fun, and it wouldn’t be National Tom Sawyer Days without it.
The fence painting competition was part of the first celebration of Tom Sawyer Days in 1956, sponsored by the Hannibal Jaycees, and grew in 1964 when each of the 10 states bordering the Mississippi River were invited to participate.
Taking place in front of the boyhood home With the event growing over the years, Hannibal now welcomes fence painters from around the country at National Tom Sawyer Days. The two-day competition starts with a local contest, a state contest, and the final competition of the day which is a national competition.
Fence Painting was always open to boys ages 10-13 but the Hannibal Jaycees decided to expand the event and now host a Pee Wee contest for ages 5-9 and a Girls contest for ages 10-13.
Registration for the event will be on-site the day of the events.
The Real Milk Paint Company out of Hohenwald, TN graciously donates all the white wash paint that the boys and girls slap on the fences. The Hannibal Jaycees also expressed thanks to the organization 2×4’s for Hope that built all the fences used in the contest.
Fun for everyone at National Tom Sawyer Days
From the crowds who will gather at the 4th of July parade to the shoppers who will find their treasures at the craft booths set up in various locations; the thrill seekers who will wait in line for a carnival ride and the hungry who will decide which wafting scent of fair-food to follow.
There is something for everyone at National Tom Sawyer Days.
