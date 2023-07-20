QUINCY, Ill. — Seven people face drug-related charges in connection with a law enforcement effort Wednesday aimed at targeting the possession and distribution of narcotics in Quincy and Adams County.
Arrests were made by the Quincy Police Department in a coordinated effort with the Illinois State Police, Adams County Sheriff’s Department, Springfield Police Department and West Central Illinois Task Force.
The narcotics detail provided an increased number of police officers patrolling the city.
• Jermaine Countryman, Quincy, on a U.S. federal warrant for probation violation and a new charge of possession of methamphetamine.
• Ryan Douglas, Quincy, on a federal warrant for probation violation.
• Olivia Wiemelt, Quincy, by the Hannibal Police Department on an Adams County warrant for theft over $100,000.
• Blake Woosley, Quincy, on an Adams County warrant for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.
• Victor Armstrong, Quincy, on an Adams County warrant for possession of meth.
• Andrew Romo, of Hannibal, on an Adams County traffic warrant and a new charge of possession of meth.
• Briana Foster, Quincy, on an Adams County warrant for possession of meth.
