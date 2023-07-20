QUINCY, Ill. — Seven people face drug-related charges in connection with a law enforcement effort Wednesday aimed at targeting the possession and distribution of narcotics in Quincy and Adams County.

Arrests were made by the Quincy Police Department in a coordinated effort with the Illinois State Police, Adams County Sheriff’s Department, Springfield Police Department and West Central Illinois Task Force.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.