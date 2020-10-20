HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Police Department’s Anti-Crime Enforcement Squad (ACES) unit will soon have a new training partner. During Tuesday night’s meeting of the Hannibal City Council approval was given an agreement that will allow a Palmyra police officer to gain some hands-on experience working with the HPD’s special anti-crime team.
“Illegal drug distribution in other communities affects us here in Hannibal and vice versa,” said Hannibal Police Chief Lyndell Davis. “The training of other area officers in effective illegal drug distribution investigations should prove to be mutually beneficial in the long run.”
According to Hannibal City Attorney James Lemon, the mutual training agreement came out of discussions between Davis and Eddie Bogue, chief of the Palmyra Police Department.
“A few weeks ago Chief Bogue contacted me with the proposal about us training one of his officers,” Davis said. “His department is considerably smaller and didn’t have the resources nor the experience base to effectively combat the illegal drug issues facing the Palmyra community. HPD’s ACES have the training, experience and equipment to effectively investigate and eventually make successful arrests for narcotic distribution so the Palmyra officer could learn a great deal from the HPD ACES detective.”
According to Davis, the Palmyra officer will be taught a great deal.
“It will be pretty much everything that goes into narcotic distribution investigations,” he said. “Surveillance techniques and equipment, informant development, evidence collection, current and developing drug trends, search warrant applications, working with federal and state law enforcement, etc.”
This will not be the first time that HPD has partnered with other departments.
“For years on and off officers from various agencies have trained with us on several different topics,” Davis said.
This is the first training agreement that involves the ACES unit. Comparable partnerships might be seen in the future.
“I would consider it if I felt it would be beneficial,” Davis said.
In other business, a request was approved seeking street closures during the annual Veterans Day Parade, which is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 7.
The following appointments were approved, Stacy Raith to the Historic District Development Commission for a term to expire in May, 2025; Talya Mayfield to the Parks and Recreation Board for a term to expire in July, 2021.
A resolution was approved that authorizes the purchase of real estate for $40,000 and a general warranty deed. The land is being purchased from Lowes Home Centers, LLC by the Hannibal Board of Public Works for its new Indian Mounds substation.
The council approved the sale of city-owned property at 314 S. 7th St. to Jeremie Shosho Mulumba for $500 plus fees. The approved resolution includes the transfer of real estate and a special warranty deed.
A code amendment regarding drainage and flood control regulations and requirements was given a second and final reading.
Also given a final reading was a code amendment pertaining to subdivision standards.
Second and final reading was given a bill authorizing a municipal election in Aprill, 2021. Coming up for consideration will be the council seats in the First and Third Wards. Also on the Tuesday, April 6, ballot will be the election of a municipal judge.
Given a final reading was a bill pertaining to the restatement of the Policemen and Firemen Retirement Fund plan document in regards to amendments and Internal Revenue Service compliance.
Second and final reading was given a bill dealing with the acceptance and public dedication of subdivision streets in the Jim Mulhern Builders’ Oak Springs Subdivision by the city of Hannibal.
A bill vacating an undeveloped street and turning the property over to Tim and Cindy Pickett was given final reading.