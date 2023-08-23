HANNIBAL — Music Under the Stars is partnering with Strings to Mend for an encore performance Thursday, Sept. 7.
It will be the last Thursday night to sit and listen to music and support two community organizations, the Child Advocacy Center of Northeast Missouri and EMBRACE.
Seth Wade will be the music talent from 7-9 p.m., with opening musician Mike Moore starting at 5:30 p.m. The performances will be at 206 Hill Street outside Mark Twain's Boyhood Home.
There will be no entry fee, but free will donations will be accepted and split between the both organizations. Food and non-alcoholic beverages will also be for sale.
The primary goal of The Child Advocacy Center of Northeast Missouri ensures that children disclosing abuse are not further victimized by the intervention systems designed to protect them. Services offered include forensic interviews, children and family advocacy, mental health therapy, and school and community-based prevention education programs. More information about the CAC can be found on their website http://www.cacnemo.org.
EMBRACE (Educating, Mentoring, Believing In, Resourcing, Advocating, Connecting, & Empowering) Children and Families was created to provide resources for foster children and their families in the Tenth Judicial Circuit. More information about EMBRACE can be found on their website https://embracenemo.com/.
Music Under the Stars is a free summer concert series provided by the Mark Twain Home Foundation..
