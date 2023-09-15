HANNIBAL — A record-setting crowd is expected Friday at the Mark Twain Cave Complex for the Hannibal Rotary Club’s annual Harvest Hootenanny. The venue will appeal to people of all ages, with hands-on activities for children as well as entertainment and refreshments for their parents.

The big draw promises to be three regional bands which will entertain in succession beginning at 4 p.m.

