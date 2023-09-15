HANNIBAL — A record-setting crowd is expected Friday at the Mark Twain Cave Complex for the Hannibal Rotary Club’s annual Harvest Hootenanny. The venue will appeal to people of all ages, with hands-on activities for children as well as entertainment and refreshments for their parents.
The big draw promises to be three regional bands which will entertain in succession beginning at 4 p.m.
“Our coordinator has indicated that our Facebook has blown up - three times more than last year,” said Bill Dees, Rotary Foundation chair. “The bands are driving people there. Most are local bands and local people know who they are.”
Maddi Warren, a singer/song writer who hails from Blue Eye, Mo., in the Ozark Hill Country. Her music is described as gritty, Ozark Country soul music. She will take the stage at the Harvest Hootenanny, at 4 p.m.
8 p.m. Russo and Co., a band born of the pandemic, when the musicians hopped up on the back of a flat bed truck and made their own venue. The band has expanded, and is growing in popularity in the St. Louis area. Anthony Russo, a tap dancer as well as a musician, and the band will perform on stage.
General admission tickets are $5, for people 17 and over; $10 for unlimited bounce house and pony rides; and $15 (21 and over) for the Taste of Golden Eagle.
All day event
The Harvest Hootenanny will open at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
On hand, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. will be:
The Missouri-based Thorni Ridge Mobile Petting Zoo, featuring a collection of exotic animals.
The Quincy Children’s Museum mobile.
From 11 a.m. until noon, the St. Louis-based OMG Josh Magic and Juggling Show will be on stage.
From noon until 2 p.m., the Hannibal Arts Council will offer hands-on activities for children.
At noon, the Cottleville Cornhold Tournament will get under way. “At the corn hole tournament, participants throw a bag 30 feet toward hole. Quite a few people are interested in this,” Dees said.
A special feature at the Harvest Hootenanny will be at 1 p.m., Jedi Knight Duo Intergalactic interactive training.
A Taste of Golden Eagle will be from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., with samplings of the company’s products. Tickets for this event are $15.
At 3 p.m., there will be a quarter hunt, sponsored by Hannibal National Bank. The quarters are scattered around hay bales, and participants search for the quarters.
The Harvest Hootenanny is a fundraising event hosted by the Hannibal Rotary Club. The local club has 60 members, Bill Dees said, and more than half of the members are directly involved in this weekend’s event.
Food trucks and a beer tent will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Proceeds from this and other fundraising activities throughout the year contribute to:
College scholarships for Hannibal High School students.
Monthly recognition of a Hannibal High School student as student of the month.
Each year Rotary provides a large gift to a local community organization.
Each year Rotary sponsors a Rotary Exchange Student.
And the Hannibal Rotary partners with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the World Health Organization, and UNICEF to eradicate polio.
Other club-sponsored events are:
The Rotary Riverfest at the Hannibal riverfront in June; and the sale of Bratwurst and Knackwurst at Hannibal’s Folklife Festival in October.
Parking
Todd Curry of the Mark Twain Cave said that parking will be available on the Cave Complex lot, plus there will be parking in the grass. For those who don’t want to drive to the cave, a shuttle will be available to take people back and forth, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Pickup spots will be at the cave, and at Hannibal Tour Co., 220 N. Main.
And while people are at the event, “We’d love it if people would take a tour of the cave,” Curry said.
