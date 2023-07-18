Mo’ of Mo Mo

Louisiana Area Historical Museum Board Member Angie Ince places a Mo Mo the Missouri Monster t-shirt on a cut-out of the Bigfoot-like creature. The museum just got a new batch of larger adult-sized Mo Mo shirts. Size XL is $20, 2X is $25 and 3X is $30. The museum also has smaller adult sizes and children’s shirts ranging in from $15 to $20. The facility at 304 Georgia Street is open from 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays and 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Area history buffs are noting a monstrous anniversary.

The Louisiana Area Historical Museum is highlighting the visit by Mo Mo the Missouri Monster.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.