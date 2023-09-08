QUINCY, Ill. — On September 7 the West Central Illinois Task Force, Adams County Sheriff’s Department, Quincy Police Department, Illinois State Police, United States Marshal’s Service, Lawton Oklahoma Police Department, Adams County States Attorney’s Office, Hannibal Police Department and the United States Attorney’s Office (Springfield, Ill.) joined forces for a one-day narcotics operation.
In total, 26 individuals were arrested including two from Hannibal.
Caleb L Hines of Hannibal was arrested by the United States Marshals in Hannibal for an outstand Adams County warrant for FTA- delivery of firearms
Asher B Hines of Hannibal was arrested by the United States Marshals in Hannibal for an outstanding United States Federal warrant for delivery of methamphetamine.
- Nicholas L Trenter, Rolland D Luckett, Matthew A Miller, Ryan D Arsenault, Amber L Davis, Paul K Bradley, Heather C Lewis, David A Rivera Terry E Peters and Cameron L Taylor all of Quincy, Ill. for an Adams County warrant for delivery of methamphetamine
- Sarah L Rodgers, Whitney M Mock, Jessica A Mason, William A Flot, Kristy L Shaw all of Quincy, Ill. were arrested for an Adams County warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
- Billy L Lankford of Quincy, Ill. for an Adams County warrant for armed violence, felon in possession of firearm, and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.
- Gregory F Taylor of Quincy, Ill. for an Adams County warrant for delivery of methamphetamine and a new charge of possession of methamphetamine.
- Kayli K Sparks of Quincy, Ill. for several outstanding Adams County warrants for possession of methamphetamine, delivery of methamphetamine, and a new charge of possession of methamphetamine.
- Jermaine Q Harper of Quincy, Ill. for an outstanding Adams County warrant for unlawful restraint.
- Ranada L Harper of Quincy, Ill. for an Adams County warrant for FTA – Driving while license revoked and a new charge of possession of methamphetamine.
- Monte L Scott of Quincy, Ill. for an Adams County warrant for delivery of methamphetamine and aggravated fleeing to elude
- Gerald C Schmidt of Quincy, Ill. for an Adams County warrant for Possession of methamphetamine, rorgery and obstructing identification
- Stephanie L walker of Quincy, Ill. was arrested by the Lawton Oklahoma Police Department for an outstanding Adams County warrant for possession of methamphetamine and delivery of methamphetamine
- Damond M Thomas was arrested for an outstanding United States Federal warrant for delivery of methamphetamine.
These charges are based upon probable cause. The defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
