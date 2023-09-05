NEW LONDON, Mo. — A Monday afternoon motorcycle crash injured a New London man.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2006 Harley-Davidson driven by James C. Manuel, 62, of New London, was heading north at 12:15 p.m. on Route O, 2 miles north of New London, when it failed to negotiate a curve, ran off the left side of the road and overturned.
