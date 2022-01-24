Morning fire fills Palmyra Hardee's with smoke

PALMYRA, Mo. — Firefighters with the Palmyra and Hannibal Fire departments responded to a fire just before 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Hardee's restaurant in Palmyra.
Smoke entered the dining area, and firefighters used water to spray the roof area. Just before 11 a.m., firefighters began airing the structure out. Personnel continued operations inside and on top of the building after 11 a.m.
Palmyra police officers and Marion County Ambulance District personnel were also on the scene.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
