HAMILTON, Mo. — The annual Hamilton Airing of the Quilts is Friday, Aug. 18 and Saturday, Aug. 19. More than 500 quilts will be on display.
The Airing of the Quilt dates back to colonial times and became a tradition in either the late spring or fall of every year, especially in more rural communities.
After a long cold winter, the women would pick a day in the spring to air out and freshen the family’s quilts over a fence, a clothes line or across the porch. In some communities the quilts were taken out of summer storage and aired in the autumn, just before the cold weather set in.
Over time, the local residents would stroll around town and view all the quilts that were airing out, which brought the townspeople together. Often times, a community meal, concert or street dance was added to the festivities.
Quilts will be displayed throughout the downtown area, at Hamilton homes and businesses, and at various venues around Hamilton, including the Missouri Quilt Museum and most churches. Hamilton residents are encouraged to display quilts on their porches or outside of their homes.
There is no charge for the downtown or outdoor exhibits. Wristbands, which are $15, are required for the indoor exhibits and the Missouri Quilt Museum. Bands are available at the museum located at 300 E. Bird Street. Tickets are also available online at www.missouriquiltmuseum.com.
Hours for the Hamilton Airing of the Quilts are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., both days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.