Riedel check presentation

Riedel Foundation Trustee April Baldwin presents a $15,000 check to HAYS Organization Chair Andrea Campbell to fund an upcoming Back to School Fair.

 
 SUBMITTED PHOTO

HANNIBAL — A $15,000 grant from the Riedel Foundation was awarded to the Hannibal Area Youth Alliance (HAYS) and will provide supplies needed to start the school year for 418 Hannibal Public School students who have already signed up for a Back to School Fair.

School district leaders in Hannibal recognized the need to enhance the distribution of school supplies to students in need, so the HAYS group stepped in to establish this first-time Back to School Fair.

