HANNIBAL — Local nonprofits received a helping hand thanks to the Community Foundation Serving West Central Illinois and Northeast Missouri.
The Community Grant Awards was held at Hannibal-LaGrange University, one of the grant recipients and co-hosted by the Marion County Endowment Fund.
It was a record breaking year with more than $238,000 awarded to 61 area nonprofits.
These grants will play a role in assisting nonprofits dedicated to arts and culture, community betterment, education, health and human services in the region. The funds will support various programs, help with the purchase of essential equipment and supplies and contribute to much-needed operational expenses.
“These grantees provide some services that otherwise would not be happening," said Community Foundation Program Officer Kent Embree. "We provide kind of a safety net for those organizations to move forward, sometimes to grow, sometimes to get their feet underneath them.”
As each organization was called forward to receive their grant they were asked to share a little bit about their organization and what the funds would be used for.
Bella Ease was the first to receive their grant. The grant money will be used for the Community Care Closet which provides families with personal hygiene and cleaning products. They shared many take personal hygiene products for granted, but they had a young woman who was able to focus on getting sober because she didn't have to steal those products.
Chaddock Children's Foundation is purchasing STEM equipment which includes robots and coding software for the students on campus. They say the students thrive with items like this.
CHART Teen Task Force is working on preventing teen pregnancies by having safer sex education in Northeast Missouri junior high and high schools.
Food for Thoughts Hancock County provides weekend food packs to students in need in Hancock County, they hope to provide even more students food as the school year is about to begin.
Kairos Hope is a residential home for women who have experienced sexual trauma. They will use their grant to expand their human trafficking recovery program.
OATS Transit is working to expand transportation services in Clark and Knox County so rural residents will be able to get to larger cities.
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Illinois supports Adams County families when their children are facing medical needs at Springfield or Peoria Ronald McDonald House. They shared that a family was just able to go home with their baby.
The Salvation Army received two grants. The first will be used for the aquatics program at the Kroc Center, lifeguards from varies facilities can be trained and for infant swim classes. Second, is their Hannibal Life Employment Assistance Program (LEAP).
Matt Schmidt, development director with Quincy Area Command said these funds help make nonprofits run.
“A lot of us rely on grants to support our programs,” Schmidt explained. “The Community Foundation obviously is one of the biggest grant makers in the community as the number of different of organizations it supports. It’s a bit of a boost, we always wish it was more, but every dollar helps with the programs we’re able to put on.”
The Special Olympics Illinois – Region H brought a gold medal athlete and plans to expand the number of athletes who participate this coming year.
“It’s an honor to receive a grant from the Community Foundation,” said Tara Nickerson, Assistant Director for Special Olympics IL Region H “We’re looking to continue to grow our programs by attracting more athletes, attracting more coaches, and more volunteers so more athletes can experience the joy and excitement of participating in Special Olympics and being celebrated for their abilities instead of being recognized for their disabilities.”
The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri received two grants. The first is for a Buddy Pack Program to ensure students facing hunger have nutritious food on weekends during the school year. Second, is to fund the Lewis County Mobile Food Pantry.
The Tri-Township Fire Protection District received funds for a new thermal imaging camera. Their current camera is 16 years old and is need of replacement.
The Marion County Endowment Fund gave out five grants to nonprofits in Marion County.
Marilyn Hall, Co-Chair for the Marion County Endowment Fund said it's not just the nonprofits that are impacted by the grants, but the community.
“These organizations affect everyone in the county and the fund is something that will go on in perpetuity,” said Hall. “In particularly for the children in the community it makes a big impact through all of these organizations and the things they provide.”
Birthday Blessings was one of the organizations that received a grant from the Marion County Endowment Fund. The organization gives Birthday gifts to children in the foster care system, the goal this year is to purchase more than 2,000 gifts thanks to the grant.
“We are just honored that the Community Foundation and the Marion County Endowment Fund believes in us,” said Vickie Witthaus, a Birthday Blessings board member. “That in itself is so important to us, and we’re going to work so much harder to make sure we don’t let them down and don’t let the children down.”
It was continually echoed at Tuesday's event that 'this wouldn't be possible without the support of the Community Foundation' and 'without our volunteers we couldn't make this happen.'
Embree said that this is their flagship grant program, but there are others throughout the year some are broad and some are more general. If anyone is interested in looking into, or applying for a grant through the Community Foundation you can visit their website mycommunityfaoundation.org
Next year's Community Grant Program will start accepting applications in March, Embree suggests applying early in case applicants need assistance.
