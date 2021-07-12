JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – James Addie, who spent much of his adult life guarding inmates at the Moberly Correctional Facility, will spend the rest of his life on the opposite side of the bars as a prisoner.
Cole County Judge Jon Beetem sentenced Addie to a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole on Monday in Jefferson City for murdering his fiancée, Molly Watson in 2018. He also sentenced Addie to 10 years for armed criminal action, which would be served consecutively to the life sentence.
Beetem opened the sentencing hearing rejecting a petition from Addie’s lead attorney, Thomas Kirsch, to throw out the jury’s verdict and either find Addie not guilty or order a new trial.
“Justice has been served today,” said Monroe County Prosecuting Attorney Talley Smith. “James Addie will never be released from prison in the state of Missouri. His actions destroyed two families: the family of his victim, Molly Watson, and his own.
"While nothing can bring Ms. Watson back to her family who loved her very much, society can send the strong message that violent crime will not be tolerated. Murderers will face prosecution and justice.”
On April 29, a Cole County Circuit Court jury needed just 2 ½ hours to convict Addie, 54, on charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in 35-year-old Watson’s death after a four day trial.
Watson was killed April 27, 2018, in a remote area of Monroe County. She was to be married two days later at the Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center in Columbia, Mo.
However, Addie, who was then a lieutenant at the Moberly Correctional Facility, was still married to his wife of 23 years, Melanie Addie, living with her and his daughter, Emma, in a rural three-bedroom home outside of Santa Fe in far southern Monroe County near the Audrain County line.
Melanie Addie testified during the trial that she did not learn of Addie’s relationship with Watson until a Missouri State Highway Patrol sergeant arrived at her home at 2:20 a.m. April 28, 2018, to notify Addie that his fiancée had been found murdered.
The notification quickly became an investigation, which led to Addie’s arrest just after 4 a.m. Melanie Addie filed for divorce in May 2018, only weeks after Addie’s arrest. The divorce was granted in August 2018.
In her closing argument, Smith called Addie a “coward” who lured Watson to a rural county road near the intersection of Mo. 151 and Route M at a low-water creek crossing.
Smith said Addie directed Watson during a more than 20-minute drive from her home in Huntsville, Mo., to meet him, where he shot her in the back of the head.
“The defendant was a coward when she was alive, and he was the coward who could not look at her the eye when he killed her. Molly Watson does not get the celebrate her three-year anniversary today, but you have the power to give her justice,” Smith said during her closing to the jury.
She told the jury that the wedding plans were coming unraveled.
“He was engaged. His wedding was fast-approaching in April 2018, yet he was still living under the same roof with Melanie,” she said. “Both women were completely unaware.”
Smith said that a team of law enforcement investigators from the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department put together what she called a solid case against Addie.
“I want to thank the Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmidt and his staff for their assistance in this case. I would specifically like to recognize the hard work of Assistant Attorney General Katharine Dolin, Investigator Cody Fulkerson, and Victim Advocate Melissa Koetting,” Smith said. “I would also like to commend the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office for their tireless work in investigating this crime. The professionalism of these agencies and their outstanding investigation were invaluable in bringing justice for Molly Watson and her family. My deepest condolences go out to the family of the victim. “