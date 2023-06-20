PARIS, Mo. — A Monday morning crash in Monroe County injured a Paris man.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 1998 Chevrolet pickup driven by Rodney J. Wright, 57, of Paris, was heading south at 9 a.m. on Mo. 15, 7 miles south of Paris, and attempting to make a left turn when it was struck in the rear by a southbound 2014 GMC Terrain driven by Alissa C. Hirner, 32, of Mokane. The Chevrolet traveled off the right side of the road and struck a post, the patrol said.
