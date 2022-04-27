Monroe County clerk reportedly let candidate file after deadline

PARIS, Mo. — Monroe County Clerk La Jeana Peterson is under fire for allegedly allowing a candidate to file after deadline.
Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s office announced Wednesday that a probable cause statement was sent to the Monroe County Prosecutor’s Office alleging that Peterson allowed a candidate to file after the the 5 p.m. March 20 deadline.
The name of the candidate has not been released.
When reached by The Courier-Post on Wednesday, Peterson said she was consulting with legal counsel and could not comment at that time.
Ashcroft's office said it started an investigation after complaints were received.
Gov. Mike Parson appointed Peterson to the position last July after former Monroe County Clerk Christina Buie resigned midterm when she took another job.
Ashcroft stressed the importance of election integrity.
“We want to support the diligence and hard work of our clerks in every way we can,” Ashcroft said. “But we also have a responsibility to the citizens of Missouri who rely on the clerks and expect them to do their work fairly and according to statute. In this case, we may have a clerk who, for whatever reason, did not follow the law.”
