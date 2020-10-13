CENTRALIA, Mo. —Monroe City junior Emmalee Williams finished fifth overall in the Centralia Invitational girls cross country meet on Tuesday, with the Panthers finishing fifth overall as a team.
“This is a meet with several large schools that gives us great competition and shows us what else we need to work on before postseason,” said Monroe City head coach Laura Mulvaney. “Overall, I was pleased with their performance. We had five kids, two girls and three boys, in the top-20. When you look at the level of competition that we saw in this meet, that is a tremendous accomplishment.”
Father Tolton won the girls race after placing three runners in the top-10. Centralia finished second overall, behind a first-place performance from sophomore Jozelynn Bostick.
Fulton finished third overall and Bowling Green was fourth overall.
Other local top finishers include Palmyra freshman Laurin Sheputis in eighth, Monroe City freshman Ella Hays in 12th, Palmyra sophomore Aly Noland in 13th and Palmyra senior Lauren Reid in 18th.
Father Tolton also won the boys race, behind a first-place performance from junior Garrett Wilmes. Falther Tolton had six runners in the top-10, including the top-three runners.
Fulton finished second and had two top-10 finishers. Hosting Centralia was third and had one top-10 finisher.
Monroe City was fourth, with junior Kabott Harlan pacing the Panthers at ninth place. Monroe City had two other top-20 finishers with senior Logan Lucas placing 16th and senior Kaleb Griffin placing 18th.
“The kids are a bit gun shy of certain courses, depending on how they’ve performed there before,” Mulvaney said. “Last year, we were coming off a tough meet just a few days before the Centralia Invite and they didn’t fare quie well here, so they were a bit in their heads about how they would perform today. We all got together and talked about how this course isn’t any harder than any other course .. and that seemed to help them focus.”
Mark Twain finished fifth overall, with Will Owen having the top individual finish at 20th. Two of Owen’s Tiger teammates were right behind him, with sophomore Brandon Black placing 22nd and sophomore Gabe Howald placing 23rd.
Palmyra finished sixth overall, with senior Casey Hathaway having the top individual finish at 15th. Next up for the Panthers was junior Caleb Juette placing 24th overall.
Mark Twain competes next at Monroe City competes next at the Robert Kelsay Invitational on Wednesday, Oct. 21 at Salisbury. Mark Twain and Palmyra compete next at the Bowling Green Invitational on Friday, Oct. 23.