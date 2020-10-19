Monroe City wins district softball championship

MONROE CITY, Mo. — For the second season in a row, Monroe City is Class 2 District 5 softball champions.
Monroe City defeated Palmyra 11-3 in the district final on Saturday at Lion’s Club Field in Monroe City.
“It’s pretty awesome to win a district championship as it is, but for it to be against Palmyra just makes it that much sweeter,” said Monroe City starting pitcher Riley Quinn. “I think it was our confidence. We came in and knew what we had to do at the plate and we knew what we had to do on the field.”
Quinn was sensational on the mound, striking out 10 Palmyra batters. She allowed five hits, three walks and two earned runs to earn the win.
Quinn gave the credit for her performance to her catcher Bailee Hays.
“(Hays) called an awesome game,” Quinn said. “I have full confidence in what she calls and I rarely ever shake her off. So I just have confidence in what she calls and I throw it.”
Monroe City took the lead in the first inning when leadoff hitter Carly Youngblood singled, stole second and later scored on a Palmyra error. Later in the frame, Hays doubled and was driven in by a Emily Freidank single.
Youngblood hit a pair of home runs, coming through with a solo shot in the third inning and a two-run blast in the fourth inning. Youngblood went 3-for-3 with a walk, four runs, two home runs and three RBIs in Saturday’s district final win.
“It was really exciting,” Youngblood said. “I’m glad I can help my team out and get those runs in.”
Palmyra answered back with a solo home run from Candra King in the fifth inning. However, Hays would also hit a solo home run for Monroe City in the bottom half of the fifth inning.
Hays’ home run knocked out Palmyra starting pitcher Jazlin Gottman, who went 4.1 innings with three strikeouts. Gottman allowed seven hits, no walks and four earned runs.
“In practice, we have been working on the high tee,” Quinn said. “Gottman has been throwing a lot of high balls and been getting a lot of strikeouts in games. We knew that coming in and just adjusted our hands to it.”
Gottman was relieved by Lydia Althoff, who pitched the remainder of the game. Althoff went 1.2 innings with one strikeout, while allowing one walk, six hits and four runs.
Palmyra was able to score one run in both the sixth and seventh inning when the game was out of reach. Hailey Kroeger hit a double to drive in Jansen Juette in the sixth, while Sophie Hoerr hit a sacrifice RBI to drive in King in the seventh.
Monroe City had a five-run inning in the sixth inning. Key hits in this frame was a three-RBI double from Mackenzie Moss, a RBI single from Freidank and a RBI single from Kailynn Fuemmeler.
“They just kept hitting the ball and seeing the ball real well,” said Monroe City head coach Melissa Chinn. “They’re focused and they know exactly what they want and they know exactly what they are seeing.”
Van Nostrand said Palmyra beat themselves on the field with errors and not being patient at the plate.
“(Quinn) kept us on our toes,” Van Nostrand said. “My girls swung at a lot of stuff out of the zone and props to her for hitting her spots throughout the whole game.”
Palmyra was unable to return to the state tournament and closes out the season with 13-12 record after falling to Monroe City in the district final.
“I’m proud of my girls,” Van Nostrand said. “I don’t think anybody thought we was going to be in the district championship game this year after losing so many seniors last year. I hope that they take away they can be right back here next year if they work hard in the off season and be ready.”
Monroe City will play Marcelline in the first round of the Class 2 State Tournament on Wednesday.
“We are just going to keep doing what we are doing,” Chinn said. “Keep preparing like we’ve been preparing all year. It’s just another game and (we) got to get that in our heads. Just do our thing.”