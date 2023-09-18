MONROE CITY, Mo. — A Monroe City teen was seriously injured in an early Saturday morning crash.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 1998 Jeep Cherokee driven by a 17-year-old male was heading south at 12:30 a.m. on Highway K, 6.5 miles northwest of Monroe City, when it traveled off the left of the road, struck several trees and overturned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.