Monroe City softball well represented in postseason awards

The Clarence Cannon Conference softball All-Conference team was well represented with Panthers, as seven Monroe City players and four Palmyra players earned selections.
Making the First Team All-Conference for Monroe City was senior pitcher Riley Quinn, senior catcher Bailee Hays and junior outfielder Carly Youngblood.
Sophomore infielder Emily Freidank was a Second Team All-Conference selection for Monroe City. Rounding out Monroe City’s All-Conference picks were junior infielder Adriona White, junior infielder Mackenzie Moss and sophomore utility player Kailynn Fuemmeler, who were honorable mention selections.
“They are all extremely deserving of this honor,” said Monroe City head coach Melissa Chinn. “I’m so proud of how they represent Monroe City.”
Palmyra sophomore infielder Abbey Redd was a First Team All-Conference pick. Junior pitcher Jazlin Gottman and senior outfielder Sophie Hoerr were Second Team selections, while catcher Hailey Kroeger was an honorable mention pick.
Other First Team All-Conference selections were Macon pitcher Brooke Weimer, Highland catcher Amber Megee, Centralia infielder Ella Holiman, Macon infielder Lexi Miller, Brookfield infielder Ella Daugherity, Clark County outfielder Kiara Brunk, Macon outfielder Jaley Hayes and Macon utility player Jacee Johnson.
Other Second Team All-Conference selections were Centralia pitcher Kaelyn Walters, Centralia catcher Harper Sontheimer, Clark County catcher Elly Hamner, Highland infielder Emma Harshberger, Macon infielder Kate Hawkins, Clark County infielder Olivia Miller, Centralia outfielder Autumn Hawkins, Clark County outfielder Ally Fox and Centralia utility player Jozlynn Bostick.
Other honorable mention selections were Clark County pitcher Alexis Ellison, Highland pitcher Payton Miller, Brookfield catcher Kayedence Almond, Clark County infielder Gloria Shannon, South Shelby infielder Emma Dovin, Highland outfielder Brianna Neisen and South Shelby outfielder Miranda Patterson.
Holiman was named Conference Player of the Year and Macon’s LeaAnn Hamlin was named Conference Coach of the Year.
Monroe City also placed seven players on the Class 2 District 5 All-District Team on its way to the district title. Quinn, Hays, White, Youngblood and Fuemmeler were First Team selections, while Freidank and Moss were Second Team selections.
Mark Twain placed three players on the Class 2 District 5 All-District Team. Pitcher Autumn Arndt and outfielder Taylor Martin were First Team selections, while infielder Emma Clarkson was a Second Team selection.
“These girls helped set the new standard for the Mark Twain softball program,” said Mark Twain head coach Ross Parcel. “As much as we will miss Emma dearly, we are excited to bring Autumn and Taylor to match with the other talented members of our record setting team to keep building this program up.”
Arndt played every inning at catcher for the Tigers this season and was Mark Twain’s three-hole hitter. She tied the school record for five home runs in a season, hit eight doubles this season and threw out 25.95% of runners attempting to steal this season.
Clarkson had a 2.37 ERA this season and batted .358 as Mark Twain’s leadoff hitter. She played through a broken collarbone the last three weeks of the season, after suffering the injury diving for a ball.
Parcel said Clarkson set a great example for younger girls on how to prepare at practice.
“(Clarkson) was one of the most phyiscally and mentally tough athletes I have worked with,” Parcel said. “SHe never got rattled or nervous.”
Martin had a .408 average and 1.002 OPS as Mark Twain’s cleanup hitter as a freshman, playing right field and occasional shortstop.
“(Martin) is a girl that always asked to stay after practice to get more repos in the cage or in the field,” Parcel said. “She has more fun working hard at practice than most kids have during the games. She always wants to get better and that is why I see her as a future All-State player.”
Palmyra placed seven players on the Class 2 District 5 All-District Team as the district runner-up. Gottman, Redd and infielder Jansen Juette were First Team selections, while Kroeger, Hoerr, pitcher Kennedy Wilson and outfielder Lexie Peuster were Second Team selections.