SALISBURY, Mo. – The Monroe City softball team closes out the regular season on a high note Monday, defeating Salisbury 12-6 on the road.
Monroe City was behind 4-3 after the fifth inning when its offense exploded, scoring four runs in the sixth inning and five runs in the seventh inning.
Panthers pitcher Kailynn Fuemmeler earned the win after going seven innings with two strikeouts. She also excelled at the plate, collecting three hits.
Monroe City outfielder Carly Youngblood had four RBIs, while Riley Quinn picked up two RBIs.
The Panthers close out the regular season with a 17-6 record. They are the No. 1 seed going into the Class 2 District 5 tournament at Monroe City, with the Panthers facing the winner of the Highland/Mark Twain game on Thursday at 5 p.m.