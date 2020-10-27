MOBERLY, Mo. — On Sunday the Monroe County Road Runners competed in the 2020 CMAC Youth Cross Country Championship at Rothwell Park in Moberly.
The temperature was in the mid-forties and was perfect running weather. This was evident as several members of the team had some of their best times of the year. The Road Runners had their names called with championship medals, overall medals and a team championship.
In the 9-10 Girls 3K Division, Edie Wormington ran 13:34 and placed second. Bella Keller ran 13:48 and placed sixth.
In the 11-12 Girls 3K Division Ava Crain ran 12:29 and placed second. Mairyn Kinnaman ran 13:09 and placed sixth. Emily Spalding ran 13:22 and placed seventh.
In the 11-12 Boys 3K Division, Landen Chapman ran 11:52 and placed third.
In the 13-14 4K Girls Division Kaylee Johnson ran 20:06 and placed fourth. In the 13-14 Boys 4K Division, Alston Richardson ran 18:15 and placed eighth.
The Road Runners again were able to field three teams in team divisions. The 6-8 year old boys’ team of Mason Bergthold, Matthew Ross, Weldon Ross, Logan Keller, Owen DeOrnellas and Princeton Chase placed fourth. The 9-10 year old girls team of Edie Wormington, Elizabeth Ross, Bella Keller, Olivia Crain and Glory Chase placed second.
In the 11-12 year old girls division, the team of Ava Crain, Mairyn Kinnaman, Bradi Keller, Emily Spalding, Emily Lincoln and Tatym Foltz had taken first in every meet during the regular season. This team continued its winning ways and won the team championship for their division. This group edged out the Columbia Blue Thunder team by five points, which was the first-ever team championship for the Monroe City Road Runners.
This was a very successful season for the Road Runners. Several of the athletes had some of their personal best times for the year at this meet.
In the 8-and-under girls division Evelyn Doerhoff, Loreli Ashenfelter and Bryn Willingham all matched or beat their best time of the year.
In the 9-10 year old boys division, Colbe Kendrick his best race of the year. Colbe was able to take off a full two minutes from his time from the previous week.
In the 11-12 year boys division, Austin Shinn and Tanner Lorenson also gave one of their best performances of the year. It was evident in this meet how hard every one of these athletes worked all season, and these runners gave their all during this meet.
The STAR Awards were also presented on Sunday, which are an overall season award. This is based on the place each athlete obtained at each meet.
Ten Road Runners were honored for their overall season efforts. Two runners were honored from the 9-10 year old girls division with Edie Wormington placing fifth and Elizabeth Ross placing sixth.
Four runners were honored from the 11-12 year old girls division, Ava Crain placing second, Mairyn Kinnaman placing third, Bradi Keller placing fourth and Emily Spalding placing fifth. One runner was honored in the 11-12 year old boys division with Landen Chapman placing second.
Two runners were honored in the 13-14 year old girls division with Kaylee Johnson placing first and Arley Ludwig placed eighth. One runner was honored from the 13-14 year old boys division with Alston Richardson placing first.
There are eight Road Runners joining with the CMAC team to run at the regional meet in Garnett, Kansas on Sunday, Nov. 8.