MONROE CITY, Mo. — Chief Tyler Wheeler submitted a letter of resignation as city marshal/chief of police effective Nov. 30.
In a letter to the citizens of Monroe City Wheeler, who was first elected in 2017, explained that the decision wasn’t an easy one, but that his, “well-being, family and friends are more important in my life right now.” Wheeler said that he is retiring and focusing on new ventures.
“I want to personally thank all my supporters for having my back, believe me, it hasn’t been easy the last year and a half with the politics in this town,” Wheeler wrote. Thank you to my staff for being there for me. It’s been a hard road, but we managed to get through it. Keep up the good fight!
“To my wife Heather, thank you. You have been right by my side through thick and thin the last 24 years of my Law Enforcement career and I can’t even begin to imagine how much weight will be off our backs moving forward.”
In the letter, Wheeler also mentioned his thanks to the mentors, “who molded me into who I am today”: the late Monzell Sharp, Sheriff Gary Tawney, Rick Stone, Sheriff David Hoffman, Sheriff Jimmy Shinn, Captain Lisa Jones, Darren Freidank, Captain Patti Talbert, Judge Mike Wilson, Judge John Jackson, Talley Smith and Luke Bryant.
“I wish nothing but the best for the City of Monroe City,” he wrote. “I will leave this office with my head held high knowing my staff and I made a difference in this small town.”