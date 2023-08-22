MONROE CITY, Mo. — A Monroe City man was injured in a Monday night motorized bicycle crash.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a Huffy Cranbrook motorized bicycle driven by Darren S. Peecher, 23, of Monroe City, was heading west at 5:35 p.m. on Birch Lane, 8 miles east of Monroe City, when it lost control on the gravel and overturned.
