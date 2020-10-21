Monroe City hosts Highland in season finale

MONROE CITY, Mo. — The Monroe City Panthers (6-2) will host the Highland Cougars (3-3) in a conference showdown to close out the regular season on Friday.
The game will have postseason seeding implications for the Panthers and head coach David Kirby said his team is very motivated to finish the regular season with a win.
“We give every team we play the utmost respect,” Kirby said. “Highland is no different. We are preparing for them like this is a state title game.”
Highland started the season out with two straight wins, but has lost three out of the past four games. Two other games were canceled due to the coronavirus.
It has been a tale of two teams for the Cougars. Highland has combined for 131 points in its three wins and only 34 points in its three losses.
“We have to be able to eliminate the big play,” Kirby said. “We are going to focus on knowing our run and pass fits and get to the ball with nasty intentions.”
Monroe City will focus not only on eliminating big plays, but also making sure defenders are doing their assigned job.
“If we know our alignments and carry out our assignments, good things will happen for us,” Kirby said. “Basically, we are trying to eliminate mental mistakes.”
Monroe City is coming off a 52-32 win over Hermann last Friday on the road. Offensively, quarterback Kyle Hays threw a 63-yard touchdown pass to Logan Buhlig and ran in a touchdown.
The Panthers also had multiple running backs score last week, with Joshua Talton and Ceaton Pennewell rushing for touchdowns.
Kirby said it is very important for Monroe City to have several offensive threats.
“We spread the ball around,” Kirby said. “I had seven guys run the ball last game. This depth at the specialties allows us to put pressure on opposing defenses in several areas.”
The only flaw from last week’s game was allowing Hermann to get back in the game, with the Bearcats scored three touchdowns in the second half.
“(We will) be more focused on finishing the game,” Kirby said. “Whether it is our first string or not, we must be focused on executing our game plan.”