Monroe City heads to Macon for conference showdown

MONROE CITY, Mo. — After defeating Brookfield last Friday, Monroe City will look to carry that momentum into this Friday’s road game against conference rival Macon.
Macon is regaining momentum after starting the season 0-2 and having their next two games canceled. The Tigers are currently on a two-game winning streak coming into Friday’s game and defeated South Shelby 50-0 last week.
“We hope to slow down their high-powered offense,” said Monroe City head coach David Kirby. “If we can limit big plays and control the line of scrimmage, that will allow us an opportunity to compete for the victory.”
The 50 points Macon put up against 0-6 South Shelby may be an outlier, since it was double than the previous season-high 25 points the Tigers scored in the season-opening loss to Kirksville.
Monroe City’s defense limited Brookfield to 12 points in last week’s win and defensive lineman Connor Pfaff came through with sack that ended the Bulldogs final drive. Kirby is looking for a similar defensive effort this week.
“Our defensive unit is starting to really grasp our concepts,” Kirby said. “Early in the season, there was more thinking about the scheme. Now, the kids know the scheme and are playing faster.”
During practice this week, Kirby and the Panthers coaching staff have had players work on improving on pass defense and offensive line play.
Monroe City leaned on junior running back Joshua Talton last week, who ran for 97 yards and a touchdown.
Kirby said having an effective ground game is key to having a successful team.
“We pride ourselves on being a solid running team,” Kirby said. “If we establish our running game early, our play-action pass game becomes dynamic with the vertical threats downfield.”
The Panthers also had a strong performance from quarterback Kyle Hays, who scored a touchdown on a 40-yard run in the fourth quarter of last week’s win over Brookfield.
“Kyle is a great competitor and athlete,” Kirby said. “His ability to make plays happen with his feet and arm creates some unique matchups versus defenses.”
Monroe City ended a two-game losing streak with its win over Brookfield last Friday and had the lead until the fourth quarter in its loss to Palmyra two weeks ago. The Panthers are hoping to keep that momentum going against Macon and earn Monroe City’s fifth win of the season.
“We as a staff and players know that each week is an opportunity to show the best version of ourselves,” Kirby said. “Hopefully, we can have a great week of practice and play our best ball this week (against) Macon.”