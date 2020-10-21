MARCELINE, Mo. — Monroe City’s hopes for a state championship stay alive as the Panthers defeated Marceline 13-7 in the Class 2 state softball quarterfinals at Lions Field on Wednesday.
It was the first-ever state tournament win for Monroe City (20-6), who will play Penney (17-8) in the state semifinals on Saturday in Hamilton at 2 p.m.
“This is huge for the program and huge for the girls,” said Monroe City head coach Melissa Chinn. “They have worked so hard to get here. I’m just so proud of them.”
The weather was a factor in the game, with game time being pushed back 45 minutes for a rain delay.
Chinn said the field was wet and a storm was approaching upon arrival.
“When the girls started warming up, it wasn’t as bad when they took the tarp off,” Chinn said. “ The infield was great. The outfield was a little wet, but wasn’t unsafe.”
Monroe City got to Tigers pitcher Cassie Rodgers right away, scoring three runs in the first inning. Center fielder Carly Youngblood hit a leadoff double and was driven in by a double from shortstop Mackenzie Moss.
Later in the first inning, a error by Marceline allowed catcher Bailee Hays to score. Then, third baseman Emily Freidank came through with an RBI single to drive in Lucy Smith.
Monroe City’s 3-0 lead did not last for long as Marceline would answer back.
Sarah Kussman hit a one-out solo home run for Marceline that kicked off a rally. After Ciarrah Bell and Addison Huber singled, Ireland Blass hit a sacrifice RBI to drive in Bell and a throwing error by the Panthers also allowed Huber to score. Later in the inning, Shelby Scott hit a RBI single to drive in Maisie Billups to give Marceline a 4-3 lead.
Panthers starting pitcher Riley Quinn settled in after a four-run first inning, only giving up three more runs the remainder of the game.
“I think we finally settled in, did our jobs and backed her up,” Chinn said. “Did what we needed to do. They hit solid. Riley and Bailee adjusted and they did a great job.”
The Panthers tied the game up in the top of the third inning when Freidank hit a leadoff solo home run.
Monroe City would take the lead in the fourth inning when Hays hit a two-run home run with two outs that drove in Smith. The Panthers continued the two-out rally with a Freidank single, Fuemmeler walk and Johnson reaching on an error that scored Freidank and gave Monroe City a 7-4 lead.
Smith led off the fifth inning with a walk and Moss came up with her fourth hit of the night, a double, to drive in Smith and give Monroe City a 8-4 lead.
In the bottom of the fifth inning, Gracey Jordan hit a solo home run to narrow the Panthers lead to 8-5.
Freidank hit her second home run of the night to lead off the sixth inning, a solo shot that knocked Rodgers out of the game. Rodgers went five innings with six earned runs and no strikeouts.
Chinn said Monroe City’s batters were driving the ball hard and coming through with hits with runners on.
“They are just seeing the ball really well,” Chinn said. “Very solid. Making great choices on what they want to hit. It’s great to see.”
Bloss would come in relief of Rodgers, but did not fare much better against the Panthers.
Fuemmeler would double and Adriona White would walk, which set up Fuemmeler to score on an error by Marceline. Youngblood then hit an RBI single and Quinn later hit a two-RBI double to cap off five-run sixth inning.
The Tigers got a rally going off of two hits and three walks in the bottom half of the sixth inning. Back-to-back walks to Billups and Jordan with the bases loaded scored two runs for Marceline.
Chinn said her team needs to avoid having an inning like the first inning when it plays Penney on Saturday.
“We just need to stay focused on one game at a time,” Chinn said. “We’ve got two days to prepare for Penney. I think we are just going to keep our usual and just go into with the mentality it is another game.”