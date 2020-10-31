Monroe City and Palmyra cross country teams qualify for state

BOWLING GREEN, Mo. -- Monroe City and Palmyra both had teams qualify for the state cross country meet after putting up strong performances in the Class 2 District 3 meet at the Pike County Fairgrounds on Saturday.
In the boys race, Monroe City finished second overall behind first-place Christian. The Panthers had a team score of 56 and an average time of 19:08.
Monroe City junior Kabott Harlan finished fourth overall with a time of 18:09.8. Monroe City had two other top-10 finishers with Logan Lucas placing sixth at 18:15.8 and Kaleb Griffin placing ninth at 18:51.5.
Rounding out the state-qualifying Monroe City boys team was Jackson Wheeler placing 15th at 19:29.1 and Korbyn Cheek placing 22nd at 20.50.9.
"Disappointing finish last year, so we kind of had a chip on our shoulder to get off," Harlan said. "I think we came out and killed it."
Monroe City head coach Laura Mulvaney said the boys team has worked hard all year to earn their spot in the state meet.
"They are ready when it comes down to performance and endurance," Mulvaney said. "Right now, it's just mentally getting ourselves into that mindset of not being afraid of the course. Gans Creek is kind of a place a lot of people get intimidated by, but it's just like any other race."
Mark Twain junior Will Owen punched his ticket to the state meet with a seventh-place finish with a time of 18:41.2.
The Mark Twain boys team placed fourth overall, with Brandon Black and Gabe Howald finishing 18th and 19th, respectively.
"It was a tough race," said Mark Twain head coach Erin Mack. I saw a lot of Monroe and Christian up front, which I knew those teams were predicted to bet the top-two teams today."
Palmyra senior Casey Hathaway had the Panthers top individual finish in 13th with a time of 19:11.1. Palmyra finished sixth overall as a team, with Hathaway qualifying for state.
Palmyra head coach Nicholas Koetters said his team ended its season on a good note and it was awesome to see Hathaway qualify for the state meet.
"Our boys only had two kids all year who had any running experience as far as high school goes," Koetters said. "We were very inexperienced, but Casey did exactly what he was supposed to do. He finished where he needed to be."
Other team finishes in the boys district race were Elsberry in third, Clark County in fifth and Highland in seventh. Christian's Ronan Hardwicke won the race with a time of 17:27.2.
The girls race had a very close finish, as the top three teams were separated by three points. Clark County finished first with 58 points, Palmyra finished second with 59 points and Monroe City finished third with 60 points.
Rounding out the girls race was Mark Twain in fourth, Highland in fifth and Christian in sixth. Clark County's Grace Buschling was the individual winner of the race with a time of 19:54.6.
Palmyra sophomore Alyssa Noland and freshman Laurin Sheputis finished in the top-10 for Palmyra. Noland was seventh at 22:39.9 and Sheputis was eighth at 22:40.3.
Rounding out the Palmyra girls team going to state was Bella Perkins in 12th, Lauren Reid in 17th and Lydia Szarka in 21st. This will be the first state meet appearance for the Palmyra girls team.
"This was huge for our girls," Koetters said. "Today, we ran five seniors ... and these girls have been with the program for (several) years. Just giving them a chance to go to state and accomplish that with all of the work they put in over the years was pretty awesome."
Monroe City's girls team just missed out on state by one point, but had three top-10 finishers. Junior Emmalee Williams was third at 21:08.2, freshman Ella Hays was sixth at 22:32.1 and senior Lauren Smith was ninth at 22:41.1. All three runners earned individual state meet invites.
"It was kind of a bittersweet moment," Mulvaney said. "You are really happy and proud of the three (who qualified), but this is the second year in a row to lose by one point."
Mark Twain had three girls qualify for the state meet. Tigers freshman Cynthia Resor finished a team-best 10th overall at 22:48.5. Sophomores Matera Ellis and Lauren Booth finished 14th and 15th, respectively.
Ellis said her and Booth were neck-and-neck with two other runners between 13th and 16th place the entire race.
"It feels really good (to qualify)," Ellis said. "I was surprised. Cynthia did very well and she is a freshman."
Mack said the Mark Twain girls team is a tight group that encourages and motivates each other.
"We knew from the beginning that we were going to have to be aggressive," Mack said. "Go out there and run their best race today or they knew it was going to be tough to advance."