Monroe City advances to district final with win over Highland

MONROE CITY, Mo. — The Monroe City softball team is advancing to the district final after defeating Highland 9-0 Thursday behind a strong pitching performance from Riley Quinn.
Quinn pitched a complete game shutout with seven strikeouts, while allowing only two hits and one walk.
Monroe City head coach Melissa Chinn said she was worried about Quinn prior to the game after she rolled her ankle during the La Plata tournament last weekend.
“Man, she came back on fire,” Chinn said. “She did well. You can tell she was motivated and wanted this. She wants to go back to the district championship.”
Monroe City took an early lead in the first inning when catcher Bailee Hays came through with an RBI single to score Mackenzie Moss.
In the third inning, Monroe City came through with four runs. Center fielder Carly Youngblood opened the inning with a leadoff triple and scored on a wild pitch. Hays then hit a RBI single to drive in Moss. Later in the frame, Emily Freidank and Kailynn Fuemmeler came through with RBI doubles.
Fuemmeler hit a solo home run in the fifth inning. Later in the inning, Lucy Smith came through with an RBI single and Youngblood hit a RBI double.
The Panthers added one more run in the sixth inning when Fuemmeler hit a double to drive in Freidank.
Chinn said her team was hitting the ball solidly in practice this week.
“They are seeing the pitches they want to hit and making pitchers work,” Chinn said. “There are 10 or 12 pitchers per person a couple of times. That’s what you need to see and that’s how you are going to wear a pitcher down.”
Monroe City knocked out Highland starting pitcher Gwyneth Murphy with one out in the third inning, after she allowed five runs on seven hits and a walk. She was relieved by Emma Harshberger, who pitched the remainder of the game.
“We haven’t seen Highland this year,” Chinn said. “We had to take it and act like it was going to be a tough game. I think they are still a good team, we just hit the ball very well.”
Monroe City will play Palmyra in the district final on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Chinn said her team will be ready to play Saturday’s district final.
“Just keep it the same way we have been doing,” Chinn said. “Don’t need to make it anymore high pressure, we just need to go out on do our job and keep focused.”