HANNIBAL — Charity Shimer doesn’t remember anything after she saw the semi that was about to strike the car on Wednesday, Jan. 5. But she does recall the quick response and care she received from area first responders and law enforcement agencies at the scene in front of Wright’s Furniture and Flooring on U.S. 61.
Hannibal Fire Department Engineer Steven Neff was off duty when he came upon the scene. He saw Charity standing near the car and came out to assist her. He made sure she was safe in the car, waiting until Hannibal Rural Fire Department Chief Mike Dobson arrived. NECOMM dispatchers also contacted personnel from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Ralls County Sheriff’s Department and Marion/Ralls County Ambulance District to assist.
“We were going to turn down the highway,” Charity said. “I do remember the semi hitting my side of the window and then I hit my head.”
Charity said the semi threw her and her friend about 20 feet. They both had their seat belts on, and she remembered the moment Neff stopped to see if they were OK. Both doors on her side were smashed in from the impact and inoperable, so she had to climb out on her friend’s side.
She and her friend were on their way to meet the woman Charity babysits for, and they had missed the turn a couple times. Charity remembered circling around to look for the turn, and that’s when the accident occurred.
Her friend was uninjured in the accident but Charity sustained a severe concussion. Tuesday was her first day back to school, and the bright lights and sound levels have been difficult to adjust to as she deals with headaches and exhaustion.
Charity wanted to share a message expressing her gratitude for the rescue efforts of everyone who responded to the accident.
“I wanted to tell them thank you, and I have a huge amount of respect for how fast they responded and how much they cared,” she said.
When her mother, Carol, heard her daughter had been in an accident involving a semi, she said she just froze. Carol had been in a serious accident involving a utility truck when she was 19, and she barely survived. She told her husband, and he told her to get your keys and go.
“I knew she was in good hands. We’ve dealt with the EMS before, so we knew how capable they were. So, that alleviated some of the stress,” Carol said. “When it’s your child, you want to be there immediately. And when it’s an accident like this, you’re just praying that your child is OK,”
Charity wanted to remind everyone to make safety a top priority every time they set out on the road.
“I just want people to know to be very, very careful during these months, because it is really, really hard to stop for some people,” she said. “And I understand that semi, it took a lot for him to stop because of the ice. I just want everybody to know to be careful on the roads, because you never know what could happen, and you never know how bad you could get hurt.”
Her mother wanted to stress the importance of safety for loved ones who might receive a similar call to the one she received.
“I do think that every parent should know, don’t put your life at risk getting to your child,” Shimer said. “I know you want to be there as quick as possible, but let the medical professionals and the firefighters and the police officers be there for you in the time period that it takes you to get there.”
She stressed how important it is to remember the daily situations emergency responders and law enforcement personnel face, including serious injury, fatalities and other traumatic experiences.
“We as a community need to be thankful for the things they do for the community and for the times that they are when they are needed.” Shimer said. “People need to show them a little bit more respect and be a little more patient with them.”
