PALMYRA, Mo. — A Missouri Department of Transportation worker was seriously injured in a crash Monday near Palmyra.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche driven by Lela M. Brown, 52, of Canton was heading north on U.S. 61 at 10:15 a.m. just north of Palmyra when it ran off the left side of the road and struck a yield sign.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.