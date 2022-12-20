HANNIBAL — The first winter storm of the season is predicted to roll in just as Christmas travel is rolling out.
The Missouri Department of Transportation is urging drivers to be aware of changing conditions both where you are and where you are going.
The National Weather Service reports that snow will move in this Wednesday night and will continue through Thursday accompanied with bitterly cold temperatures and high winds.
On Tuesday afternoon Accuweather predicted that snowfall in the Hannibal area will begin Wednesday evening around 7 p.m. and continue through Thursday night with an estimated total of between 4-8 inches.
Blowing and drifting snow along with possible white-out conditions are predicted to make driving dangerous, and if stranded, sub-zero chills will be life-threatening.
“Cleanup, particularly during overnight hours, could take longer than usual after the snow ends because the chemicals used to treat the roads lose their effectiveness in bitterly cold temperatures,” said Becky Allmeroth, MoDOT’s chief safety and operations officer. “Snowfall totals are manageable, but high winds and bitterly cold temperatures will make clearing the roads difficult. Motorists should take extra preparations before you take to the road.”
Allermoth said the snow is expected to be dry snow, which can create “blizzard-like whiteout conditions around MoDot snowplows.
“Many snowplow operators are new, and this will be their first winter event. If you encounter a snowplow or salt trucks on the road, always give them room to work. Do not tailgate or try to pass. Remember that a snowplow operator’s field of vision is restricted. You may see them, but they may not see you,” she said.
MoDot gave the following tips for safe travel:
If you need to travel, make sure you have a full tank of gas, blankets, gloves and provisions like water and snacks in the event of an emergency.
Make sure your cellphone is fully charged, but never use it while driving.
If you should slide off the road, or are involved in a crash, stay inside your vehicle with your seat belt buckled until help arrives.
Check current Missouri road conditions on the Traveler Information Map at modot.org, or through MoDOT’s smartphone app, available for iPhone and Android phones. You can also find road conditions and warnings by following MoDOT on Facebook and Twitter or by calling 888-ASK-MODOT to speak with a customer service representative 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.