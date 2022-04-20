Mobile Vet Center visits New London

NEW LONDON, Mo — Local veterans had an opportunity to receive a variety of services on Tuesday afternoon when the mobile Vet Center was stationed in New London.
Lloyd Adams is one of two Veteran Outreach Program Specialists, or VOPS, who staff the truck 37-foot long mobile resource unit, which regularly travels around 38 counties in central Missouri to make sure that veterans in all areas receive the help they need.
Fueled by the Columbia Veterans Center and Columbia Veterans Center, the truck is one of two vans in Missouri with 96 across the nation. They also attend events to reach veterans — their latest being the Hannibal Job Fair last Friday.
“If anyone has an event they would like us to attend then give us a call and we can do that,” he said.
Their main outreach is to find war veterans who might be suffering
Adams said when they arrive in a location, they immediately begin reaching out to those who can connect them to local veterans. While Adams sets up at the location, his coworker goes out into the community to meet people who can direct him to local veterans.
From elected officials along with police and fire departments, they try to get the word out as soon as possible.
In New London, the Ralls County clerk stopped by who posted their arrival on Facebook and a few others.
“We also met the chaplain from the Baptist church,” Adams said. “He introduced himself and asked if there was any way to help.”
The main goal at the Vet Center is locating combat veterans.
“Our main forte is mental health services,” said Adams. “We do counseling.”
From Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, anger management, substance abuse, bereavement and more, they offer hope through counseling and resources.
They can also assist with understanding veterans benefits and healthcare, and can lead them in the right direction for filing claims or anything related to that. They will also offer help with job searches.
If the veteran is not able to come, Adams said family members are welcome to come on their behalf.
“We get a lot of wives that come out and we will give them all the information we can and tell them all they have to do is call us,” said Adams. “We can get them the services or they can call us and we can explain more in depth.
Both Adams and his coworker are veterans, and they want others who have served to thrive but might not have any help nearby.
“We bring to them all of our services from our brick and mortar building,” he said. “If you see us out then come and see us.”
They helped five local veterans in New London on Tuesday, but Adams wants anyone who missed them to know they can receive the same help by calling the Vet Center at 573-814-6206 or 877-WAR-VETS.
Calls received after 4 p.m. will be transferred to another line to leave a message.
All services are free and confidential.
