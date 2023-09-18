MOBERLY, Mo. — A Moberly man faces multiple charges after an investigation into sexual misconduct led to his arrest.
On Sept. 14 the Missouri State Highway Patrol received a request from the Randolph County Sheriff's office to investigate Logan M. Johnson, 25, of Moberly.
Due to the investigation, Johnson was arrested on Sept. 15 and was transported to the Randolph County Jail.
Johnson is charged with three counts of statutory sodomy, one count of statutory rape, five counts of child molestation and one count of tampering with a witness.
He is currently being held on a $50,000 cash only bond.
the Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Randolph County Sheriff's Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.