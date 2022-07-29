PALMYRA, Mo. — University of Missouri junior Alison Ross couldn't hold back tears of joy after she discovered she was receiving one of the $500 scholarships presented by the Great River Tigers Alumni Association during its annual Back to School Bash event in Palmyra.
Judge Rachel Bringer Shepherd, who came up with the idea of presenting the annual scholarships to Mizzou students, presented the $500 scholarship to Ross during the event on Saturday, July 23 at Jackson Golf Course.
Ross will be concluding her junior year at MU this semester, majoring in business and teaching. She expressed how much the scholarship would mean to her as a single mother seeking her dream career.
Ross said the scholarship would make a big difference for her, and she stressed the benefits of "trying to build a network with people who are in your career path" during her first visit to the event.
She looks forward to the chance to return as an alumnus in the future as well.
Before the big announcement, Ross shared how much fun she had getting to know fellow students during a tradition where students each receive a card. A second student gets a matching card, which helps everyone make new connections ahead of the new school year.
During each Back to School Bash, the Great River Tigers Mizzou Alumni Chapter presents $1,000 Merit Scholarships, along with 12 randomly drawn $500 scholarships for students in attendance. This year, they presented 12 $1,000 scholarships, with six students in attendance. There were 160 people at the event, including a record 38 Mizzou students.
Winners of the $1,000 scholarships included Chris Ebbesmeyer, of Paris, who received a scholarship from Chuck and Ira Brazeale, Paris. Jerry and Carla Schoenborn presented the Great River Tigers Endowment scholarship to Shayla Young, of Palmyra. Sarah Bockhold, GRT scholarship chairman, also presented $1,000 scholarships to Carlee Long, of Paris, Claire Bartley, of Quincy, Ill., Preston Eckler, of Center, and Abby Baumann, of Hannibal.
Winners of the $500 scholarships were Scarlett Burton, of Hannibal - Troy Disselhorst memorial scholarship; Page Lannerd, of Quincy, Ill., Fiddlestiks scholarship; Jackson Lundberg, of Palmyra - Fretwell and Associates scholarship; Chase Goldinger, of Palmyra - Gary and Cathy Fesler scholarship; Josh Dyer, of Quncy, Ill. - Jared and Gina Pontius scholarship; Boyd Triplett, of Palmyra - Jerry and Carla Schoenborn scholarship; Victoria Singh, of Palmyra - Al and Linda Kennett scholarship; and Kaden Malone, of Palmyra - Mac and Pam Wilt scholarship; Zildjian Smashey, of Hannibal - Sharpe Seeds scholarship; Alison Ross, of Hannibal - Judge Rachel Bringer Shepherd scholarship; Georgia Robbearts, of Quincy, Ill. - Richard and Linda Syrcle scholarship; and Nick Mudd, of Palmyra - Schmiedeskamp, Robertson, Neu, and Mitchel Law Firm scholarship.
Guest speakers included Athletic Director Desiree Reed-Francois and softball coach Larissa Anderson. Reed-Francois reported MU athletes posted the best GPA to date during the previous school year, netting a 3.2 score. She added that the wrestling team were national champions, and the gymnastics program was ranked fifth in the nation.
Anderson had great news to share, too. The previous school year marked the second consecutive year that Mizzou hosted regionals, and the softball team 20th within their division. Also, 15 of the team's 25 players are from Missouri, and 21 hail from the Midwest.
Throughout the day, alumni, supporters, students, family and friends showed their support and Tiger spirit during an event charged with energy and a close-knit feel.
Incoming freshman Sierra Beaver is majoring in agricultural education. She enjoyed the energetic atmosphere with her mother, Kathy.
"It's very exciting, and it's nice to see that the alumni is so involved with the students, and that they're doing so many helpful things for the new students with the scholarships," she said. I just really appreciate what the alumni in the area is doing for us."
Her mother shared what the event meant to her, echoing how she appreciate the alumni efforts to welcome the students and help them succeed through the socialization opportunities and scholarships.
"It's been energetic and very warming, and the people are friendly," she said.
