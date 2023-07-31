The Great River Tigers Chapter of the Mizzou Alumni Association held its annual BBQ and student sendoff Saturday night, July 22 with 165 in attendance, including 47 Mizzou students.
Dr. Carolyn Henry, Dean of the Veterinary School at Mizzou, was the speaker. She discussed the make-up of the students in the Mizzou Veterinary School and some improvements being made.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.