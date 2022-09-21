HARTVILLE, Mo. — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the U.S. Census Bureau marked the new U.S. center of population Wednesday.
Hartville, a town of about 600 people in central southern Missouri, is the town closest to the point where an imaginary, flat, weightless and rigid map of the United States would balance perfectly if everyone in the country were of identical weight. This “center” point represents the average location of where people in the United States live. The designated location is based on the 2020 Census data.
“The 2020 Center of Population commemorative mark is a tribute to Hartville, the surveying community, and the science of geodesy,” said Juliana Blackwell, Director of NOAA's National Geodetic Survey (NGS), the science team in charge of locating the center. “The commemorative mark represents the latest stop on the center of population trail, and its exact location and coordinates will be added into the National Spatial Reference System for use by surveyors, geocachers, and geospatial enthusiasts for decades to come.”
NOAA’s National Geodetic Survey (NGS) is the U.S. government’s authoritative source for precise latitude, longitude, and elevation measurements. The U.S. Census Bureau and NOAA worked together to pinpoint the location of the center of population, using both land data and population numbers.
The center of population helps surveyors and demographers quantify how fast and in what direction the U.S. population is moving over time.
The U.S. Census Bureau calculates the location every 10 years following the national census. The first U.S. center of population was Kent County, Md., 23 miles east of Baltimore, in 1790.
NOAA began commemorating the national centers of population with geodetic survey marks in 1960, and five towns in Missouri have been designated as centers of population since 1980.
The centers form a kind of informal trail that illustrates the changing dynamics of the country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.