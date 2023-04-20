COLUMBIA, Mo. — The State Historical Society of Missouri is seeking proposals for two Center for Missouri Studies fellowships to begin Jan. 1, 2024.

Each fellowship carries a stipend of $5,000 for a project that results in the completion of a 6,000 to 8,000-word scholarly essay on one of the two topics listed below. The deadline for submitting proposals is Sept. 5, 2023, and the competition is open to both academic and independent scholars.

