State Rep. Louis Riggs named to the House Special Committee on Government Administration

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — State Rep. Louis Riggs (R-5) has been named to the House Special Committee on Government Administration by House Speaker Dean Plocher.
“It is an honor to be named by the Speaker to this vital committee,” said Riggs. “We are going to tackle a number of issues through this Committee, beginning with healthcare in Missouri. I look forward to finding solutions to these issues that affect all Missourians.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.