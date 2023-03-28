State Rep. Louis Riggs appointed to committee with Council of State Governments Southern Office

State Rep. Louis Riggs (R-5)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — State Rep. Louis Riggs (R-5) has been appointed by the Speaker of the House, Dean Plocher, to serve on the Economic Development, Transportation & Cultural Affairs Committee of The Council of State Governments Southern Office (CSG South) for a one-year term ending Dec. 31, 2023.

As an appointee to this committee, Riggs has access to various services and programs provided by CSG South and is supported by the committee’s staff liaison Eric Harrison and Committee Chair, Sen. Becky Massey from Tennessee.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.