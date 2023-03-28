State Rep. Louis Riggs appointed to committee with Council of State Governments Southern Office

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — State Rep. Louis Riggs (R-5) has been appointed by the Speaker of the House, Dean Plocher, to serve on the Economic Development, Transportation & Cultural Affairs Committee of The Council of State Governments Southern Office (CSG South) for a one-year term ending Dec. 31, 2023.
As an appointee to this committee, Riggs has access to various services and programs provided by CSG South and is supported by the committee’s staff liaison Eric Harrison and Committee Chair, Sen. Becky Massey from Tennessee.
Established in 1947, the Southern Office is a member-driven organization and the largest of the four regions operating under The Council of State Governments. The mission of CSG South is to promote and strengthen intergovernmental cooperation among its 15 member states: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia.
Predominately, this is achieved through the ongoing work of the Economic Development, Transportation & Cultural Affairs Committee, the Executive Committee and CSG South's five additional standing committees.
CSG South annually hosts the Southern Legislative Conference (SLC), the largest regional gathering of legislative members and staff. SLC boasts an array of well-established programs- focusing on existing and emerging state government innovations and solutions - providing policymakers with diverse opportunities to interact with policy experts and share their knowledge with colleagues.
CSG South supports Riggs in his work to build a stronger South through outreach in state capitols, leadership development, staff exchange programs, domestic and international policy delegations and other efforts that support state policymakers and legislative staff. His involvement will ensure the Southern region remains vital and competitive.
