JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Gov. Mike Parson signed the Fiscal Year 2023 early supplemental budget bill Monday, which includes $20 million to provide school safety grants to Missouri local education agencies (LEAs).

The grant program aims to support physical security upgrades and associated technology in school facilities, such as door locks, monitoring systems, bleeding control kits and automatic external defibrillators.

