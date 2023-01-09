JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Public Safety announced on Monday the availability of a total of $300,000 in grant funding to assist Missouri community-based nonprofit organizations to provide water safety and swimming lessons to underserved populations.
Eligible grant expenses include personnel costs, including benefits and overtime; training- and travel-related expenses; equipment; and supplies. The projected period for the expenditure of grant funds is from Feb. 1 to May 30.
Eligible applicants include nonprofit 501 (c) (3) corporations providing standardized water safety education and swim lessons to underserved populations in Missouri. For-profit, governmental, and nonprofit organizations that are not registered with the U.S. Internal Revenue Service as 501 (c) (3) corporations are not eligible to apply for the grant.
Applicants will be notified of funding determinations in February.
The Water Safety and Swim Lessons Grant was established through House Bill 3008, approved by the 101st General Assembly, which designated DPS as the grant administrator.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.