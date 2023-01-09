JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Public Safety announced on Monday the availability of a total of $300,000 in grant funding to assist Missouri community-based nonprofit organizations to provide water safety and swimming lessons to underserved populations.

Eligible grant expenses include personnel costs, including benefits and overtime; training- and travel-related expenses; equipment; and supplies. The projected period for the expenditure of grant funds is from Feb. 1 to May 30.

