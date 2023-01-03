COLUMBIA, Mo. – A new series of free programs will be held at noon on the second Tuesday of each month at the State Historical Society of Missouri.

The program series History on Elm launches Tuesday, Jan. 10 with SHSMO Art Curator Joan Stack, who will present “Ten Missouri Works That Help Us Understand Our History”. Stack will provide visual examples and discuss the importance of such works as George Caleb Bingham's "Order No. 11" and the influence of Missouri sculptor Vinnie Ream, who broke barriers as a woman artist and is best known for her statue of Abraham Lincoln that stands in the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

