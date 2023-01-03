COLUMBIA, Mo. – A new series of free programs will be held at noon on the second Tuesday of each month at the State Historical Society of Missouri.
The program series History on Elm launches Tuesday, Jan. 10 with SHSMO Art Curator Joan Stack, who will present “Ten Missouri Works That Help Us Understand Our History”. Stack will provide visual examples and discuss the importance of such works as George Caleb Bingham's "Order No. 11" and the influence of Missouri sculptor Vinnie Ream, who broke barriers as a woman artist and is best known for her statue of Abraham Lincoln that stands in the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.
To celebrate the 125th anniversary of the founding of the State Historical Society of Missouri in 1897, the History on Elm series will explore a variety of topics each month, ranging from Missouri art and authors to unique SHSMO collections that explore sci-fi fandom, the 1939 sharecropper’s protest, U.S. Route 66 and other subjects.
The public is invited to attend and may bring their own lunch during the noon hour. Registration is not required. The programs begin promptly at noon and last one hour.
History on Elm continues through the spring on the second Tuesday of the month, January through June, at the State Historical Society of Missouri Center for Missouri Studies, 605 Elm St., Columbia.
