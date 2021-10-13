STAFF REPORT
COLUMBIA, Mo. — The State Historical Society of Missouri is featuring two bicentennial-themed exhibits at the Center for Missouri Studies as it commemorates the Show-Me State’s 200th anniversary of statehood.
“Cultural Crossroads: Missouri in the Era of Statehood” highlights artwork and objects associated with a wide range of people who were part of what became the state of Missouri. The exhibit includes items such as an original Missouri petition for statehood and an Osage tomahawk pipe.
“While power relationships between Indigenous Peoples, Euro-Americans, and people of African descent have been historically unequal, all have made important contributions to Missouri history,” said SHSMO art curator Joan Stack. “This exhibit aims to explore those impacts and how they shaped what became the state of Missouri.”
The bicentennial year “gives Missourians — both at home and away — a chance to share their diverse identities and invest in Missouri’s future,” said SHSMO executive director Gary R. Kremer.
The second exhibit, “Show Me a Bicentennial!” is on display in the second-floor Wenneker Family Corridor Gallery. It examines how communities across the state are highlighting their unique regional identities while simultaneously celebrating what brings Missourians together.
People are invited to see these two free exhibits and more, including artworks by Thomas Hart Benton, George Caleb Bingham and other notable painters, at the Center for Missouri Studies, 605 Elm Street in downtown Columbia, Mo., from Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on the first and third Saturdays of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
More information is available by visiting shsmo.org/exhibitions.
