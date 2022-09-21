COLUMBIA, Mo. — U.S. Highway 66, fondly called “Route 66” or “The Mother Road”, is celebrating its centennial in 2026.

To prepare for the iconic road’s 100th anniversary, the State Historical Society of Missouri is launching a Route 66 collecting initiative focused on preserving the road’s history within the state. Examples of items the Society seeks to collect include photographs, postcards, film and home videos along the route, records of roadside businesses, oral histories of people who traveled or worked along the road, small souvenirs or artifacts, artwork and architectural drawings of iconic structures and places.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.