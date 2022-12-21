COLUMBIA, Mo. — The State Historical Society of Missouri is awarding Center for Missouri Studies fellowships to three history scholars in 2023.
Sarah S. Jones, interpreter and educator at the Missouri State Museum in Jefferson City, has won a fellowship for her proposal, “Missouri’s Post Office Murals: Artistic Expression, Local Collaborations”. Brooks Blevins, the Noel Boyd Professor of Ozarks Studies at Missouri State University, has been awarded a fellowship for his proposal, “The Missouri Scenic Rivers Act and the Rise of the Rural Right”. Jenny Barker-Devine, professor of history at Illinois College in Jacksonville, Ill., has won a fellowship award for her proposed study, “‘Protection for All Citizens’: Civil Defense and the Problem of Evacuating Missouri’s Urban Centers during the Cold War, 1960–1980”.
In her study, Barker-Devine will examine conflicts between rural and urban Missourians that arose while planning how to defend Missouri and its citizens from the unimaginable destruction of a nuclear war. In the event of such a war, state and federal policymakers envisioned evacuating urban populations to mines and caves in rural Missouri. While some ordinary citizens embraced the plan, others reacted with skepticism and even hostility to the massive demands it would place on rural areas to support large numbers of refugees.
“I first learned about Missouri’s 1960s civil defense plan while visiting Bluff Dwellers Cave near Noel, Missouri in 2009,” Barker-Devine said. “I asked our tour guide about the fallout shelter sign over the door. As a historian of the Midwest, I realized that Missouri’s unique geography and geology presented an exceptional case study that is unlike any other state in the region. Thanks to the State Historical Society of Missouri, I now have the resources and support to delve into the archival record and learn more about how Missourians coped with the unthinkable.”
Blevins will examine urban-rural conflicts over environmentalism and property rights that arose in the late 1960s during legislative efforts to pass a scenic rivers bill in Missouri. Created in the wake of the 1964 federal bill establishing the Ozark National Scenic Riverways, the Missouri bill attempted to bring more than 800 miles of Ozarks streams under state control.
Jones plans to examine murals painted for post offices as part of a program under the U.S. Treasury Department’s Section of Fine Arts during the New Deal. About 30 of the murals created for Missouri post offices in the 1930s still exist, although they are not all in their original locations.
“I’m honored and excited to have been selected as a Center for Missouri Studies fellow for 2023,” Jones said. “The post office murals physically connect our present to a past that is growing ever distant. They represent an important moment in the history of American art and culture, when local and national interests aligned to create images meant to inspire, educate and comfort viewers. Documenting the history of Missouri’s post office murals allows us to understand this exceptional artistic resource before it is potentially lost to the inevitable march of time.”
Each fellowship award includes a $5,000 stipend. The fellowship offers an opportunity to write an article for publication in the Missouri Historical Review, a scholarly journal published by the State Historical Society. Center for Missouri Studies fellows are also invited to make a public presentation of their work. Barker-Devine, Blevins and Jones will hold their appointments for the 2023 calendar year.
