COLUMBIA, Mo. — The State Historical Society of Missouri is awarding Center for Missouri Studies fellowships to three history scholars in 2023.

Sarah S. Jones, interpreter and educator at the Missouri State Museum in Jefferson City, has won a fellowship for her proposal, “Missouri’s Post Office Murals: Artistic Expression, Local Collaborations”. Brooks Blevins, the Noel Boyd Professor of Ozarks Studies at Missouri State University, has been awarded a fellowship for his proposal, “The Missouri Scenic Rivers Act and the Rise of the Rural Right”. Jenny Barker-Devine, professor of history at Illinois College in Jacksonville, Ill., has won a fellowship award for her proposed study, “‘Protection for All Citizens’: Civil Defense and the Problem of Evacuating Missouri’s Urban Centers during the Cold War, 1960–1980”.

