JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — State Fire Marshal Tim Bean is urging Missourians to be extra cautious heating their homes as the most frigid temperatures of the season push into the state.

Each year, space heaters account for about one-third of home heating fires and 80 percent of heating fire deaths. Space heaters are the leading cause of home fires in the months of December, January and February, according to the National Fire Protections Association.

