JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — State Representative Louis Riggs (R-5) has filed HB 313 and HB 317 to require that the State of Missouri track all costs of Federal compliance on a quarterly basis, and establish a Technology Task Force.
“The Federal government sends Missouri government unfunded mandates on a daily basis.” Riggs said. “It costs Missouri taxpayers untold millions each year to comply with those Federal mandates. Of the nearly 50,000 employees who work for Missouri state government, not one has been tasked with tracking just how much Federal compliance costs us as a State. That is a hidden tax that needs to be discussed and disclosed to the general public.”
